Bayern Munich Alumni: Willy Sagnol says Benjamin Pavard takes too much heat

In an interview with Sport Bild, former Bayern Munich player and interim manager Willy Sagnol says that his countryman, Benjamin Pavard, is criticized too harshly and too often.

“Benjamin is also repeatedly questioned in France. Sometimes the criticism is unfair. I find Pavard to be very consistent, he’s rarely the best on the pitch but he always does his job,” Sagnol said. “Such a diligent worker is enormously valuable for a coach. Many expect more from him, maybe he can do that too. But one should also appreciate his performance.”

Sagnol also thinks that Lucas Hernandez has blossomed after a tough start to his career in Bavaria.

“At Hernandez, the expectations were of course all the greater because of his mega fee of 80 million euros. He has to deal with this pressure. Lucas was injured several times at the beginning and it took a long time to adjust. Now he’s arrived, just getting better and better. In terms of character, he suits FC Bayern very well: he is a committed, aggressive defender,” said Sagnol, who is currently the manager of the Georgia national team.