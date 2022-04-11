Club president says Thomas Müller will finish career with Bayern Munich

The stories have been floating around for week, but the anticipated contract talks between Bayern Munich and team legend Thomas Müller are expected to tie down the star player for a good portion of the rest of his career.

Can anyone really envision Müller suiting up for another club, though?

We can count Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer as one of the people who cannot let his imagination wander into that direction. In an interview with BR24’s “Blickpunkt Sport”, Hainer said that Müller is “a symbol for the team.”

“I’m firmly convinced that Thomas Müller belongs to FC Bayern like the Frauenkirche belongs to Munich. I’m firmly convinced he will end his career at FC Bayern,” Hainer said.

Müller is one of four key players (Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry) that the club is trying to work out a deal with. Will the Bavarians be able to come to an agreement with all of the players...or will one or more end up for sale this summer?