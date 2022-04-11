Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich still hunting a new center-back?; Ivan Perisic — wanted man; Julian Nagelsmann at Leeds United; Mario Götze admits he should have gone to Liverpool; and MORE!

According to kicker, the rumored signings of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and defender Noussair Mazraoui have not deterred Bayern Munich from still seeking a replacement for center-back Niklas Süle.

Süle, of course, will depart for Borussia Dortmund this summer, but Bayern Munich was rumored to be standing pat with its central defenders for next season. That tune, however, seems to have changed and if kicker is correct, the Bavarians are still in the hunt for a center-back.

But...who?

Antonio Rüdiger seems set to re-sign with Chelsea FC, Andreas Christensen is likely headed to FC Barcelona, and Torino’s Gleison Bremer is rumored to be closing in on a deal with Inter Milan.

Neither Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter, not SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck are rumored to excite the Bayern Munich brass enough to whip out the club’s checkbook.

If this rumor from kicker is true, we could see the club linked to a new crop of defenders — or even a name or two from that previous list — once more.

For a split second, I wondered to my myself, “What the f*€£ was Julian Nagelsmann doing at the Leeds United-Watford match?”:

Leeds fans celebrating at Watford



Hang this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/HX8AnuK6iC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 9, 2022

The pic is pretty glorious regardless, but the guy somewhat resembling Nagelsmann made it for me.

The week was sort of normal until Wednesday initiated a run of craziness.

Bayern Munich’s loss to Villarreal in the Champions League, followed the transfer craziness involving Robert Lewandowski and the Ajax duo of Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch really threw the latter part of the week for a loop.

We hit on all of that and more, so check out what we have on tap:

Where Bayern Munich went wrong against Villarreal and how things could get better on Tuesday.

The potential acquisitions of Mazraoui and Gravenberch and why I don’t get one of the moves.

Serge Gnabry’s negotiations and who has interest in the Germany international.

The phenom who just won’t commit to Julian Nagelsmann.

A couple of other items just for good measure.

The unfortunate career arc of former Bayern Munich player Mario Götze will be one that will be discussed for decades. What might have been if not for a hard-to-diagnose medical condition and a poor decision on where to continue his career.

When his Bayern Munich tenure was ending, Götze had the chance to join his former Borussia Dortmund boss Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool. It was a move that Götze still wishes he had made.

”Do I regret it? It’s always difficult to look back, but if you ask me now, yes, I definitely should have gone to Liverpool. I just made a wrong decision, but I don’t regret it.”

Bayern Munich limped to a 1-0 win in a closely fought derby against Augsburg. Bayern earned a late penalty courtesy of a handball by Reece Oxford. The referee almost immediately pointed to the spot and Robert Lewandowski converted with a powerful penalty. In this podcast, we take a look at the following:

That first half

Joshua Kimmich’s performance

Julian Nagelsmann’s substitutions

More praise for Jamal Musiala

No goals from open play in 180 minutes

The ongoing issues impacting the backline

The wingers, particularly Serge Gnabry

Reece Oxford things

Giving Augsburg credit where it’s due

Augsburg’s notable performances

The problems pervading Bayern currently

Quick thoughts back to Freiburg and ahead to Villarreal

Ivan Perisic was a ley player for Bayern Munich’s treble-w-inning 2019/20 season while on loan from Inter Milan.

Now, the Croatian sensation has performed so well that many other clubs want him — only Inter Milan wants to retain him pretty badly as well: