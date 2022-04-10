Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies inadvertently crushes Manchester United’s Harry Maguire on being captain over Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies unintentionally obliterated Manchester United star Harry Maguire during a recent appearance on Twitch.

When discussing the Red Devils, the Canadian star examined the role of captain at Manchester United — and pretty much slammed Maguire in the process. It appears that Davies cannot wrap his head around how Cristiano Ronaldo is not the captain in Manchester these days.

“Can you guys imagine. You are Ronaldo...one of the greatest players ever. And what’s his name is your captain? Harry Maguire is your captain? And you refer to him as ‘yes, cap’. I don’t know what he says to him. Bro. I’m not dissing Harry Maguire but Ronaldo...Ronaldo should get the armband man.”

Davies probably did not mean for that to sound as harsh as it came across, but...well, he did kind of smash Maguire there. Fortunately for Bayern Munich fans, the Ronaldo-Maguire debate does not require any further input from the Bavarians.