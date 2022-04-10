Not all Bayern Munich players, coaches will be tuning into Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane will have a bit of a rooting interest in today’s blockbuster match-up between Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’ll keep my fingers crossed for my former teammates and the whole club. Sometimes such factors can be decisive in these games. My predictions are not always the best, but I think City will win 2-1 as we did in 2019,” Sane said (as captured by Sports Illustrated).

Julian Nagelsmann is another one who will be in front of his screen watching the match.

“Yes, first and foremost I’m watching the game for Tuesday but also out of interest because it’s going to be a great game. I wish both excellent coaches a lot of success and a good game,” Nagelsmann told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for midfielder Leon Goretzka, well, he can’t be arsed.

“I don’t have time for that,” the Germany international said.

Count me in with ol’ Leon there. If you are watching, who ya got?