FC Barcelona can’t pay hefty salary to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, worried about damaging relationship further

ESPN journalist Moisés Llorens dished on FC Barcelona’s rumored interest in Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and confirmed reports that we had previously seen in today’s Daily Schmankerl.

“Barcelona’s offer to Robert Lewandowski would likely be less than what he earns at Bayern. If Lewandowski is looking for money and a last big contract, then Barça is not the right solution for him. If he’s looking for a new challenge and playing in a league he’s been trying to move to for many years, then yes. Barça do not want trouble with Bayern. They are interested in Lewandowski, but would only intensify their efforts if Bayern give him permission to leave,” said Llorens (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In addition, Llorens says that the relationship between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona become a bit fractured over the Super League debacle and that the Catalans would rather not risk damaging it further by trying to swipe the Polish star.

“The relationship between Barcelona & Bayern is not at its best - Barça don’t want to make it worse. There was a minor ‘dispute’ between the clubs about the Super League project. Bayern are against the project, while Barça support it. They don’t want more conflict,” said Llorens. “In addition, there’s the wage mass. Barcelona cannot spend more on salaries at the moment. In order to free up a place for Lewandowski’s salary, they would have to sell a few players or simply get rid of their wages.”

In the end, Llorens just does not think a move to FC Barcelona will be doable for Lewandowski, based on the Catalan club’s finances.

“As of today, I think Lewandowski’s transfer to Barcelona will be very difficult to achieve. It’s not impossible, but still difficult to carry out. That’s how I see,” Llorens remarked.