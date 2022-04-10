Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka’s injury history could be playing role in Ryan Gravenberch pursuit

In his interview with 90min.de, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk insinuated that Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann might have used Leon Goretzka’s injury history as part of his recruiting pitch to Ajax midfielder.

That, coupled with potential departures for Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca, might have cleared the pathway for Gravenberch to buy into what Bayern Munich was selling:

Nagelsmann is also said to have played a major role in the upcoming transfer, who, according to media reports, presented the youngster with a good plan. “Nagelsmann is a smart fox and I assume that he promised him playing time,” explained Christian Falk. The insider can also imagine that he “may have referred to Goretzka’s medical records,” but “didn’t know 100 percent.” What he does know, however, is “that Goretzka’s susceptibility to injury played a role in his contract negotiations.” Accordingly, Gravenberch can assume “that he will come to the train”, especially since Roca and Tolisso should not play a major role (anymore).

While Goretzka’s injury history is a bit checkered, it probably shouldn’t be the primary selling point for any player to make a move.