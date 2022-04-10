Report: Serge Gnabry’s reps are in no rush to finalize deal with Bayern Munich

According to a report from Tz reporters Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler, the representatives for Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry are in no rush to reach a deal for their client.

How that works with Bayern Munich’s timeline remains to be seen, but it appears to be very clear that if the club does not think it can reach an accord with Gnabry that it wants to sell him rather than risk him being yet another free transfer in 2023.

Transfer maven Fabrizio Romano confirmed that contract talks were ongoing between Gnabry and Bayern Munich, but did not offer any insight into the eagerness for Gnabry’s entourage to get a deal set in place:

While Bayern are working on final details to complete both Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui deals, the board is negotiating with Serge Gnabry's agents to discuss his contract extension. #Bayern



Structure of guaranteed salary and add-ons, key factor in the negotiation.

Gnabry’s future with Bayern Munich might have seemed certain at one point, but a hefty salary demand, a potential change in formation, and other good options at his position have clouded what once looked to be a sure thing into a questionable situation.

Gnabry has been linked to clubs like Juventus, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur over the past few weeks.