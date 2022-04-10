Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer see win over FC Augsburg as building block

Bayern Munich clinched a 1-0 victory over FC Augsburg with a little help from a handball, but Manuel Neuer said that he could see man positives from his squad during the win.

“We didn’t get off to a good start. In the first half, we lacked a bit of tempo. After the break we did better, there was more dynamism and more chances to score. In the end, we deserved to win 1-0. The important thing is the three points, that we kept a clean sheet and won,” said Neuer (as captured by FCBayern.com). “Augsburg have won their last two games, so they came into the game confident. But for long stretches you could see that we were clearly the better team. We will be there on Tuesday. It’s down to us, what power we bring. I believe in us. We are all fired up. We’ll rock it with the spectators.”

Robert Lewandowski concurred with the team captain.

“It was an important win and an important penalty. Overall, it was good preparation for the second leg against Villarreal,” said Lewandowski. “We want to build on our dynamic second half on Tuesday. It’s something completely different when the stadium is full. I’m very happy that the fans are back in the stadium. I hope they will support us loudly on Tuesday.”