Bayern Munich II beat Aschaffenburg on Lucas Copado winner

With a 2-1 comeback win, Bayern Munich II continued their perfect run to start 2022. With five wins out of five, the young Bavarians are keeping the pressure on the top of the table with their eyes set on winning promotion back to the 3.Liga at the end of the season.

Aschaffenburg opened the scoring in the 10th minute, with their first real attempt of the match deflecting into the back of the net. Bayern II equalized in the 28th minute with a towering header on a cross from Christopher Scott. Three minutes later, Lucas Copado netted what would eventually be the winner for Bayern II. He dropped across the top of the box before shooting for his third goal of 2022.

“We won against a difficult opponent on a difficult pitch. After we got the 1-0, we still played dominantly and had control over the game,” head coach Martin Demichelis said after the game. “We were the team that wanted to create chances from the start and then deservedly took a 2-1 lead. In the end we fought and won.”

There were three changes to the lineup from the last match with Johannes Schenk, Timo Kern, and Yusuf Kabadayi replacing Christian Früchtl, Taylor Booth, and Malik Tillman.

The best news in the match for Bayern II was that Eyüp Aydin returned to the squad coming on as a substitute in the second half. Aydin has been out for more than four months with an injury.

See full highlights here.

Bayern XI: Schenk - Marušić, Lawrence, Feldhahn - Kern, Lee, Scott (88. Metu), Vidović - Kabadayi, Sieb (66. Aydin), Copado

Bayern II have a match hand on first place SpVgg Bayreuth, but they still trail by 10 points. Bayern II’s next match out is on Wednesday against FC Pipinsried. Then, on Monday April 18, it’s a massive clash against Bayreuth.