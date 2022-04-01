SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, Robert Lewandowski doubtful, Davies update, and more!

Bayern Munich have somehow survived another late international break, and now head into the final stretch of the season with a squad that is less depleted than it could be. This game against SC Freiburg is not only crucial for its implications on the state of the league table, but also as preparation for the midweek Champions League game against Villarreal.

So, what does Nagelsmann have planned? Well, let’s take a look.

Team news

The big one is that Robert Lewandowski has a bruised rib and might not be able to play. Thanks Poland. Complicating matters is the fact that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also out with Covid, leaving Bayern dangerously low on strikers. Lewandowski will probably start, but it’s not a surefire thing at the moment and Nagelsmann will have to plan the roster with an eye to the Villarreal game in midweek.

Aside from that, Niklas Sule is back in team training after recovering from some thigh issues, and Leon Goretzka should also be available for the squad tomorrow. Alphonso Davies is also back, but probably not fit enough to start yet — we could see him get 30 minutes or so off the bench.

So how about the lineup? Well, assuming that Lewandowski is fit, we should see him and Thomas Muller line up together up top for Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane are the most likely candidates to man the flanks, with Serge Gnabry most likely given a substitute role against Freiburg owing to his recent illness.

In midfield, we may finally see the return of Leon Goretzka to the starting XI, with either Joshua Kimmich or Jamal Musiala starting next to him. Kimmich is still expecting the birth of his child, so there’s a chance he may not be able to travel with the team to Freiburg this weekend. We still expect Josh to make it for the game, but in case he doesn’t, Jamal Musiala has proved with Germany that he’s a more than capable midfielder when called upon.

The defense looks like it’ll be fairly standard. Niklas Sule and Dayot Upamecano will likely start together in the center of the defense, flanked by Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard at fullback. Manuel Neuer, as usual, will start in goal.

Here’s what the starting XI could look like against Freiburg:

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate the support!