Thomas Muller’s agent spotted at the Sabener Strasse, extension incoming?

No, this is not an April Fools joke — we’ve got actual news on hand. Per pictures shared by journalists on Twitter, Thomas Muller’s agent Ludwig Kogl was spotted at the Sabener Strasse today. Putting two and two together, he was probably there to begin negotiations with Bayern Munich over a new deal for his client. Similar to the case of Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer, Muller’s contract expires in 2023. All three players want extensions with the club until 2025.

❗️News @esmuellert_: His agent Kögl has arrived at Säbener Straße today at 11.53 pm. For further talks about his contract extension with the bosses. Müller wants to stay beyond 2023, the club wants to extend. Possibly until 2025. We have got the pictures. Now @SkySportsNews! pic.twitter.com/xUyOKzvpeE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 1, 2022

But this doesn’t tell us anything we didn’t know already. Why is it significant? Well, because it shows that Bayern is finally making moves on the contract extension front. Until now we were bombarded by news in the media that Bayern would “take their time” with extending their key stars, which was making fans very nervous. Here we have actual evidence of an agent meeting with the club brass, showing that negotiations are finally beginning to start.

Given that Thomas Muller is still on top of his game at age 33 and one of the best (if not THE best) players in the world at his position, it makes complete sense for Bayern to hand him a contract extension to keep him around a little while longer. Reports indicate that Nagelsmann wants him to stay, and you’d be hard pressed to find a real replacement for him on the market at this moment. Jamal Musiala seems like he could become one, but currently he’s been groomed as a Thiago replacement in midfield instead.

We’ll keep you updated if we find out more.