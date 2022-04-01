Fabrizio Romano updates Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Ajax stars Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is making strides with its two Ajax transfer targets, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

The talks with Gravenberch seem much further along and it looks like personal terms could be in the final stages. The fee between the two teams, however, could still be an issue. There was a big gap between the two clubs as of a week ago:

Bayern are really pushing on Ryan Gravenberch deal with Raiola as priority signing. Personal terms negotiation now well advanced, contract proposal ready - up to the clubs to complete the agreement.



Bayern are on it - they hope to sign Ryan as soon as possible.

As for Mazraoui, things are a little more complex. Per Romano, Mazraoui wants to join FC Barcelona, but — believe it or not — super-agent Mino Raiola could try to sway his client to potentially join Gravenberch with Bayern Munich:

☎️La charla con Fabrizio, y algunos nombres propios.



Mazraoui, el Bayern y las dudas en el Barça

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia summarized Romano’s information on Mazraoui:

Noussair Mazraoui’s priority is to join Barcelona, but things could change due to Mino Raiola. If Bayern manages to complete the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, they have good chances of signing Mazraoui as well as a double deal with Raiola.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich appears to be competing hard for both players.