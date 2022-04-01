Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 43 —Serge Gnabry’s uncertain future with Bayern Munich; Germany’s struggle at right-back; Jamal Musiala is impressing everyone; and MORE!

Another week is close to being in the books and there was plenty of Bayern Munich news for us to think about this week.

Even with the Bavarians sitting out during an international break, the news and rumors were flowing. Germany looked relatively good during its set of games against Israel and the Netherlands, too, so let’s dive in. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Serge Gnabry is unhappy, but still wants to re-sign with Bayern Munich — and why this could be the right time to part ways. David Alaba is campaigning for Gnabry to move to Real Madrid.

Corentin Tolisso wanted €12 million!?

Bayern Munich would rather have Noussair Mazraoui than a new center-back.

Jamal Musiala’s star is exploding.

Germany has a right-back problem.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.