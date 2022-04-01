Hansi Flick praises Bayern Munich’s jewel Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala had another great match in his fairly new position — as a number “6”! The player is still getting accustomed to this role, but it’s evident that it is suiting him. After a couple of great performances of late for Bayern Munich, the youngster shone for Germany in the international break.

Germany’s coach Hansi Flick was pleased with his performances and was full of praise after the match against the Netherlands. “Jamal did an outstanding job at the number “6” position. He knows how to assert himself and create space, is very good in one-on-one offense, can dribble and set up passes at speed.“

After Julian Nagelsman put Musiala in a more defensive role, it seems that Hansi Flick was also testing his idea. The national coach was evidently pleased with the youngster’s performances in the last two matches.

“What he, also together with Ilkay Gündogan, did defensively today was outstanding. Both did very well, and Jamal showed that he is an option in that position.”