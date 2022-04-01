Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona set to swipe Bayern Munich prospect and Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger; Robert Lewandowski lauds Poland teammates; Bayern Munich scoping Patrik Schick?; Real Madrid competing for Pedro Porro; and MORE!

At one point, Chelsea FC defender and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger was linked to Bayern Munich, but now it appears the 29-year-old could be headed to FC Barcelona.

Rüdiger’s agent had a meeting with FC Barcelona representative and now the Catalans are reportedly in the mix for the German:

Exclusive #Rüdiger: Secret negotiations in Barcelona! On Wednesday night Alemany, Cruyff & ARs agent Senesie met in the hotel „The Barcelona Edition". The appointment went three hours. Barca wants Rüdiger as a free agent!

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk also chimed in and indicated that FC Barcelona is a serious contender for Rüdiger:

TRUE✅ After Talks with @FCBarcelona a Transfer to Barca is a serious option for Rüdiger. The Club is now in the Race with @juventusfc @PSG_inside @realmadrid. No Talks with @ChelseaFC at the Moment. Also no new Development with @ManUtd

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was extremely proud of his Polish teammates after clinching a World Cup berth with a win over Sweden.

“It was an exceptional match. We knew that it was entirely up to us. Of course, such an awareness is an additional burden but we played at home, which was an advantage. A few things can still be improved, especially when we are in possession of the ball, but the important thing is that we shoot. After our second goal, the Swedes clearly lost their will to fight. We played well in defence and showed that we have the potential to create even more situations. Let’s appreciate this promotion and prepare for the World Cup both in terms of football skills and mentally,” said Lewandowski. “It’s been a long time since we’ve played in such a formation; as you can see, we can play in different ones. We can still work on a few formations. In the end, the whole team deserves praise, looking at the number of injured players we had in the team.”

Right before the international break, Bayern Munich ousted Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, but there is no rest for the weary. The Bavarians will now face off with a pesky SC Freiburg side, who is looking to hang on to a top-six position.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

The amazing season (so far) for SC Freiburg.

Why German national team fans might want to keep an eye on Christian Gunter and Nico Schlotterbeck.

A rundown of who might be in this week for Bayern Munich and why some key players might get the conservative treatment from Julian Nagelsmann.

A guess on Nagelsmann’s lineup, why we are expecting the back-three to return, and how we might see Kingsley Coman at wing-back.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich midfield prospect Kenan Yildiz is reportedly on the verge of signing with FC Barcelona’s B side.

Yildiz is an attacking midfielder who has been with Bayern Munich since 2012 and has been featuring for the U-17 and U-19 squads this season. Yildiz has six goals and eight assists in 18 games across all competitions this season for the Bayern Munich youth squads:

Update Campus: Kenan Yildiz is on verge to join Barca B! The 16 y/o is their main target. He has got the same agent as Torres & Pedri. Negotiations are in final stages.

Is Bayern Munich keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick? According to one report, the Bavarians could be in the mix for the Czech forward. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Everton are also allegedly interested in Schick as well:

Bayer Leverkusen are adamant they will not sell star striker Patrik Schick this summer amid mounting interest from Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign in Germany with 20 goals to his name from as many games, trailing only Robert Lewandowski in the league’s scoring charts. Indeed, his performances have caught Bayern’s eye and the Bundesliga leaders are keeping a close eye on Schick as a potential replacement for Lewandowski, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and is attracting interest from most of the game’s elite. Schick is also being watched by scouts from a number of Premier League sides. Back in December, 90min revealed that Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Newcastle and Everton were all following him closely, with Bayer sources confirming soon after that they would rebuff any offers.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green broke out his Bayern Munich gear:

Julian Draxler finally seems to realize his career is going nowhere with Paris Saint-Germain:

Julian Draxler hasn’t really had a chance at PSG for years, he’s only used there as a supplementary player. However, in order to play a role in national coach Hansi Flick’s World Cup plans, he needs match practice and playing time. Draxler confirmed this himself on the verge of the 2-0 win against Israel, in which he played the full distance. “I need to have more match practice towards the World Cup. We’ll see what happens in the summer. I have to play more than this season,” the winger clarified. He could undoubtedly get this at Sevilla. As the Spanish sports daily Estadio Deportivo reports, Monchi, the sports director of Sevilla, is very interested in Draxler - and not for the first time. Even before Draxler’s move from VfL Wolfsburg to PSG, the Spaniards were very interested, but in view of the transfer fee of 36 million euros, a commitment could not be realized. Draxler receives an annual salary of 5.2 million euros from Paris. A sum that seems too high for Sevilla. However, if the Germany international is willing to take a pay cut, the Draxler and Sevilla issue could pick up speed.

We’re halfway done with the international break and there’s not much for Bayern Munich fans to talk about at the moment. Good thing Germany exists, or we’d have to cancel this podcast. Hansi Flick just beat Israel 2-0 with a bunch of fringe players on the National Team, and with it being a World Cup year and the Netherlands game left to play, there’s a lot to talk about. Of course, there were some transfer rumors too.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

Germany’s weird setup against Israel.

How individual players performed, especially guys like Havertz, Werner, Musiala, Raum, and Schlotterbeck.

Did Hansi Flick copy Julian Nagelsmann back-three style setup with Germany?

How will Hansi Flick line up the defense in Qatar? Who plays at right-back? Does Hansi have a problem with Baku?

What kind of a setup will we see for the Netherlands game? Should Julian Weigl keep playing for Germany?

Is Noussair Mazraoui worth the money Bayern are offering?

Bayern Munich’s newfound relationship with Raiola and how that affects transfers going forward.

Why Matthias Ginter doesn’t seem like a serious target for Bayern.

How Mazraoui would be used by Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich is reportedly priced out of the running for Sporting CP star Pedro Porro, but Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and FC Barcelona are all still interested:

Real Madrid have ‘re-entered’ a transfer battle with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid for Manchester City loanee, Pedro Porro. The full-back signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2019 from City Football Group sister club, Girona. The signing - which cost the Blues around £10.8 million - was completed in the hope of securing a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Borussia Mönchengladbach is reportedly ready to make a play for FC Augsburg’s resient Viking, Alfred Finnbogason:

Borussia Mönchengladbach would like to strengthen the offensive next summer. As reported by Sport Bild, Gladbach have expressed an interest in Alfred Finnbogason from FC Augsburg. The 33-year-old is on the list of the new sports director Roland Virkus. The center forward’s contract expires next summer, so the veteran would be available on a free transfer. The Icelander has only made six appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring two goals and scoring one more. Finnbogason is considered an injury-prone player and is only used sporadically at FC Augsburg. The 33-year-old is currently suffering from an adductor injury. In addition to the Icelander, Gladbach is also interested in Miloš Pantović from VfL Bochum. The 25-year-old’s contract also expires next summer.

Julian Nagelsmann made a podcast appearance — unfortunately not with BFW — and the club released the video version (with subtitles) if you want to check out his appearance with the club’s show: