Report: Sven Ulreich expected to ink new deal, stay at Bayern Munich

At different points over the past few months, Bayern Munich has been linked to a few goalkeepers, who would presumably fill the role of back-up behind Manuel Neuer.

With Neuer expected to sign another contract extension, however, that position on Bayern Munich’s roster might not seem all that appealing to anyone looking for consistent playing time.

Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega and FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen were two of the most prominent goalkeepers that were rumored to be on the short list of the Bavarians, but it appears the club will not need to pursue those players just yet. According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will keep Sven Ulreich and extend his deal to stay as Neuer’s back-up.

The move makes a ton of sense financially and logistically for team planning. Ulreich is respected, popular, and a player who Neuer is extremely comfortable with. Meanwhile, with Alexander Nübel thriving at AS Monaco on loan, there is no reason to rush him back to Bavaria either.

Simply put, bringing Ulreich back just make sense for all parties.