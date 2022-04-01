Wertung der Fußballer: Bayern Munich 2019/20

I have run out of superlatives to describe this season. It was genuinely like watching a television series, seeing our favourite team sputter and fall like never before, and then suddenly shift through the gears all the way into overdrive, reaching the peak of club football and reaching it in a fashion never done before: winning every single game, no draws. The mistakes of Niko Kovač were paid for in blood and in silverware by one Hans-Dieter Flick.

For those unfamiliar, FIFA has a player rating system from 1-99. Players from 50-65 can be considered reserve or lower division players. 65-75 are usually younger players with high potential or other lesser players. 75-85 roughly are those that one would consider top level players, and from there on all players beyond are considered world class. The rating cap is around 93-95, as no player has exceeded a 94 rating since Ronaldinho and Iker Casillas (95 each) all the way back in 2005.

Now, let’s look at what Bayern Munich’s ratings should have looked like in my opinion after the 2019/20 season a.k.a. their FIFA 21 ratings. The change denoted in the bracket showcases the change from the FIFA 20 rating given in the previous article. New transfers will retro-actively be given a new FIFA 20 rating. You can read about the 2012/13 season here, the 2013/14 season here, the 2014/15 season here, the 2015/16 season here, the 2016/17 season here, the 2017/18 season here, and the 2018/19 season here.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer - 89(+4)

Neuer, after a shaky season, had begun to sow seeds of doubt within the minds of supporters if he ever truly would be Neuer again. He then proceeded to pull the biggest Uno reverse card on everyone by having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sven Ulreich - 72(-3)

Ulreich only played the one game. Was just okay in it too.

Defenders

Niklas Süle - 83(-3)

Süle struggled to get any minutes this season, barely registering any minutes in the pre-COVID section of the season, but was serviceable during the Champions League knockouts.

Jérôme Boateng - 84

Boateng was solid at the back. Not world class but certainly serviceable.

David Alaba - 86(+1)

Alaba returned to the centre of defense once again, and was frankly great.

Lucas Hernández - 79(-4)

Lucas in his debut season was disappointing. Alphonso Davies offered a lot more at left back and the Boateng/Alaba centre back pairing was very set.

Benjamin Pavard - 85(+4)

Pavard was world class this season, playing the most minutes of any defender and being consistently top notch. He could’ve been even higher but was injured during the Champions League knockout stages.

Alphonso Davies - 83(+11)

Davies was the best left back in the world this season. A low previous rating means his rating here won’t be too high but the upgrade is insane enough.

Álvaro Odriozola - 74(-2)

I honestly forgot Odriozola was here before I went and checked the squad for this season. Very unforgettable.

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich - 91(+2)

Kimmich was the heartbeat of Bayern Munich throughout the season. He was the man in the middle of it all, and when Pavard was out he reminded us why he was lauded as the best right back in the world not less than a season ago.

Javi Martínez - 79(-3)

Javi was a squad presence more than anything this season, but he did his job serviceably. Not enough to retain his rating however.

Thiago Álcantara - 91(+1)

Thiago was so juicy and saucy with the ball this season. Silky smooth going forward. When Kimmich moved to right back, he would slot into Kimmich’s role and somehow continue to be omnipresent on the field.

Leon Goretzka - 86(+2)

Goretzka had the engine, had the precision passing and had the goal threat of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger. Let’s hope the injuries he’s experiencing don’t compound like they are threatening to.

Corentin Tolisso - 77(-3)

Tolisso continued to be starved of game time with so many elite midfielders ahead of him.

Michaël Cuisance - 72(+1)

Cuisance was far from impressive. He still had a certain sharpness to him that showcased potential, including an absolute rocket of a first — and what would prove to be only — goal in Bayern colours.

Attackers

Thomas Müller - 89(+2)

After multiple years of confusion and aimless wandering, Müller returned to his very best. A frankly insane season saw him break the Bundesliga assist record and light up Europe with his partner-in-crime Robert Lewandowski.

Philippe Coutinho - 86(-)

After a disappointing season at FC Barcelona, Coutinho would come to Munich and fill in when needed. Not a game changer by any means, but was definitely a significant contributor in the attack.

Ivan Perišić - 85(-2)

Perišić was — unfairly in my opinion — pushed out of favour in the Inter squad, and it seemed only Bayern were aware of how valuable he could be. He may be getting downgraded, but know that he did his job of being a backup and did it well.

Joshua Zirkzee - 74

Debut season, and Zirkzee definitely showed up with multiple goals in his limited game time.

Kingsley Coman - 85

Coman was inconsistent but never found himself in a rut for a significant period of time.

Serge Gnabry - 90(+4)

Gnabry was simply electric this season. He could cross or run to catch balls over the top with his preferred right, or even cutting in and shooting from distance with his left.

Robert Lewandowski - 95(+3)

Lewandowski entered god mode, scoring a then career high 34 goals in the Bundesliga and 15 goals in the Champions League, one short of the record: note that the 2020 Champions League knockouts offered 2 less games than the usual Champions League format, meaning Lewandowski would most definitely have beaten Cristiano Ronaldo’s 16-goal record if it was a normal season.

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2020 Ballon d’Or winner: Robert Lewandowski.

What do you think of these ratings? Are there any you would change? Have I had more howlers than EA? (If you answer yes I will be under your bed tonight). The discussion is open as always.