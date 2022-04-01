Serge Gnabry suspended by DFB

After a more than three month investigation the DFB has suspended Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry for “conduct detrimental” to the image of the Bundlesliga.

This investigation relates to his attendance at an NBA game in Miami on December 23, 2021 during the winter break from the league. The punishment apparently covers all “footballing activities” and means that Serge will not be available for the Champions League quarter final or semi file matches in addition to league games, although the suspension would be over in time for him to play in the Champions League final if Bayern get that far.

While the incident clearly does not relate to an onfield infraction, the league does have a personal conduct policy which can be invoked when the actions of a player are harmful to the good governance or reputation of the league. Apparently the discipline committee felt his violation was serious enough to warrant a lengthy suspension rather than a fine.

The decision was announced by Herr Doktor Aufdringlicheraschloch, chair of the discipline committee who emphasized the grave nature of the offence. “We have worked for years to build up the international reputation and brand of the Bundesliga and the thoughtless actions of this young man have thrown all of that work in the trash bin.” He went on to explain more specifically “The ‘Farmer’s League’ label has been something we have struggled to escape and now Mr. Gnabry has set that effort back decades. We could not stand by idly as he put our marketing efforts further behind the English and Spanish leagues.”

In addition to the suspension there will be a probationary period as well for the 2022/2023 season whereby Gnabry will not be allowed to appear in public without his outfit being approved by coach Nagelsmann or his designated delegate.

The team has elected not to appeal this suspension.

Tell us what you think below. Was the suspension too harsh or too light?

April Fools!