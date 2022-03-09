Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka set to return for Champions League quarterfinals

As if the mood for Bayern Munich fans couldn’t get any more chipper after Tuesday’s 7-1 dismantling of Red Bull Salzburg, two key players who’ve been out on injury got a bit of good news on their return date. Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka both are expected to make their return in time for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Goretzka, who’s been out with a knee injury since early December, has been making enough progress in his rehabilitation to lead Julian Nagelsmann to assume that he will be able to return by April so long as there aren’t any setbacks.

Davies, who’s been out with myocarditis, got a good prognosis from the Bayern internist stating “it’s getting better every week.” His condition makes a return date more tricky to pin down, but as for now, it’s expected he will be able to make his return in early April in time for Bayern’s next Champions League match.

In another bit of good news, Corentin Tolisso has resumed training after suffering a hamstring tear and could be back much sooner than Davies and Goretzka. After weathering a storm of injuries this winter, it finally looks as if things are looking up from the medical standpoint.

Bayern won’t know who their opponent will be until the quarterfinal draw on March 18th. So far, only Bayern and Liverpool have secured entry into the next round. Regardless of who they end up drawing, with the team currently firing on all cylinders AND potentially getting two game changing players back off of the injured list, things are certainly looking up for the Bavarians.