Jamal Musiala, Lucas Hernandez happy with Bayern Munich effort against Red Bull Salzburg

In the wake of Bayern Munich’s 7-1 destruction of Red Bull Salzburg, just about everyone seemed happy with the effort, including standouts Jamal Musiala and Lucas Hernandez.

“The things we didn’t do well lately, we did them better (against Red Bull Salzburg),” said Musiala (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We gave everything right from the start and things went well — we scored goal after goal.”

Hernandez echoed Musiala’s sentiments.

“We played a very good game. We were very focused and aggressive in duels. We had good transitions and created so many chances. We’re very happy to be in the quarterfinals,” Hernandez said.

As far as who Bayern Munich would like to see next, neither player had a preference.

“There’s no favorite opponent (for the quarterfinal). We’ll prepare the same way regardless of the opponent. No matter who comes, we’ll play a good game,” Musiala said.

Hernandez acknowledged that any opponent remaining in the competition will be excellent, so there is no point in picking or choosing.

“All teams that reach the Champions League quarterfinal are good. I want a good opponent for the fans,” Hernandez remarked.