Some idea on who might be in and who might be out on Bayern Munich’s backline for 2022/23

The composition of Bayern Munich’s defensive group has been a hot topic for weeks now.

Since the shocking news dropped that Niklas Süle would be bolting Bavaria in favor of Borussia Dortmund, the speculation has turned to two primary subjects: Who will Bayern Munich acquire to play center-back and who will play the club get to play right wing-back in a potential back-three based formation?

It should be noted that during this period we also received word that Bayern Munich is going to re-position its philosophy on how and when it sells young players.

Now, though, those plans appear to melding together and we might start seeing how things shake out.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be looking to sell prized USMNT youngster Chris Richards for €10 million to €15 million. This would seem to fall in line with the club’s recent philosophical shift. Richards has had a good season on loan with Hoffenheim and has shown he is a good, starting-caliber player in the Bundesliga with even more room for his game to grow.

Richards joined Bayern Munich on a €1.1 million transfer deal from FC Dallas back in 2019 and has all the makings of being an excellent player for years to come.

In addition, Bayern Munich reportedly has discussed acquisitions of Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries and Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui. Some of these discussions presumably happened before Dumfries moved from PSV Eindhoven to Inter Milan last August.

One name that is only considered an “alternative”, however, is Wolfsburg’s Ridle Baku. Baku is — allegedly — not a primary transfer target for Bayern Munich.