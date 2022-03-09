Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski reacts to historic Champions League night

After a slow start in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, Bayern Munich exploded out of the gates on their way to a 7-1 (8-2 aggregate) rout of FC Salzburg. To nobody’s surprise, the barrage of Bayern goals was led by Robert Lewandowski. In yet another record-breaking performance, the Polish striker scored the fastest ever hat trick in the Champions League — scoring three goals in 10 minutes.

On the three goals scored, Lewandowski said, “Scoring three goals in the first half doesn’t happen too often, even less in the Champions League. I’m so happy. I’m always eager to score goals”

It should shock no one that Lewandowski is eager to score goals. His hard work on Tuesday proved this eagerness. Lewandowski’s first two goals both came from penalties that he earned. The third goal showed his hustle as he chipped the ball over the keeper — only to hit the bar first. But like any good striker, Lewandowski followed up his shot and was able to tap the ball into the goal, uncontested.

On to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Lewandowski knows what’s at stake. “The Champions League is always special. I hope that, in this most important phase of the season, our form will get even better. That’s important.” Performances like Tuesday’s show how dangerous Lewandowski and Bayern can be if this team can get and stay healthy.

If you’re looking for more analysis of the game, why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!