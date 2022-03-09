Bayern Munich stars react to the glamorous 7-1 Champions League victory over Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich have made their way into the Champions League quarter-finals after a statement win over RB Salzburg. The Reds beat the Austrian league champions 8-2 on aggregate –including a 7-1 victory at home after a lusterless 1-1 draw last month back at the Red Bull Arena.

The match was a milestone for Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller, who broke some UCL goal-scoring records. For Manuel Neuer, who found his way back into the squad for the fixture after being ruled out for a month having undergone knee surgery, it was a perfect comeback gift.

The skipper told Prime Video Deutschland, “We made a statement today. We got off to a good start with the early penalty and we are very happy with the performance. We showed a different face and were a bit more secure defensively today. That gives us hope for the games to come.”

Müller made sure to put the ball in the right goal this time as he went ahead and got himself a brace after an unfortunate own goal against Bayer Leverkusen during the weekend. Der Raumdeuter told the press that he was convinced the squad knew what was at stake before the game. He commented, “There wasn’t any uncertainty before the game. Everyone knew about the game and its importance. The 1-1 draw in the first leg was hardly a disaster but it wasn’t a great result. We could’ve conceded after five minutes today, but overall we were better.”

There are simply no words to describe Lewandowski at this point. He just makes you run out of adjectives every time you watch him play. Müller, though, is always there to hype up his teammates and rarely runs out of words. He reacted to Lewandowski’s brilliant hat-trick and the striker’s MoTM performance, “He provoked the penalties himself and scored them confidently. Lewy is a player whom you have to bring into play. He is difficult to defend against and loves this physical game. Today we got him more involved than in the first leg.”

Amidst all the hunger to get themselves through to the next round of the tournament, Bayern managed to ruffle the feathers of a couple of fan bases by that scoreline. On the whole, it’s been a good day for Bayern fans around the globe.

(Quotes via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter)

If you’re looking for more analysis of the game, why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!