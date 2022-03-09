Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 7-1 RB Salzburg (Champions League Ro16)

WHAT. A. REACTION. After over a month of poor performances, Bayern Munich roared back into form with a massive win over RB Salzburg. Robert Lewandowski got a hat-trick, Thomas Muller stepped in with a double, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane both scored, while Kingsley Coman got his assist. Meanwhile, the rest of the team also came together to put on a dazzling performance that any coach would be proud of.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How nice it is to actually talk about a big win for once.

What exactly did Nagelsmann change in his tactics today?

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski were not isolated anymore (FINALLY!).

The new role of the wingers — Gnabs, Sane, and Coman take a step back.

How Jamal Musiala showed his maturity and potential to grow.

Giving credit to Julian Nagelsmann for turning things around and making changes.

When Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka come back, who gets benched?

Hopes and expectations for Bayern Munich in the rest of the season.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

