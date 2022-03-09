Bayern Munich 7-1 RB Salzburg — Talking Bayern reaction show

Bayern Munich absolutely thumped Red Bull Salzburg in a match which was supposed to be a competitive fixture. The club sailed to a 7-1 victory after three early strikes from Robert Lewandowski. Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics will go without criticism today as the team was firing on all cylinders and will now advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Watch to hear my postgame reactions, observations, analysis, and player of the match.

