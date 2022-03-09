Match awards from Bayern Munich’s stunning 7:1 win over RB Salzburg

Jersey swap: Maurits Kjærgaard

The Dane was a refreshment for his team when he came on, and managed to score a consolation goal for RB Salzburg. Kjærgaard had the perfect shot, and Manuel Neuer could not do anything about the goal — it was inch-perfect. He also had a couple more good passes, but that was mostly it.

Der Kaiser: Benjamin Pavard

It seems that the central-back suits Pavard better than the right-back position. Pavard had another solid match tonight and is solidifying his place as a potential Niklas Sule replacement after his contract expires. Although Benjamin had one notable error luckily it didn’t backfire. Overall, the defense was shaky at times, but Pavard stood out among them and was one of the leaders of Bayern Munich’s backline. He had 93% accurate passes and some crucial interceptions and clearances. He was also very good in both ground and aerial duels.

Fußballgott: Thomas Müller

Well, most of Bayern’s players today were quite offensive, but it’s hard to say which exact position Muller plays. He was all over the pitch and covered the field from his team’s half to the opposition’s box. It was another perfect evening for the Bavarian, as he got two goals. If luck had it the other way, he could have gotten an assist for Lewandowski’s third goal. Overall, Muller played an impressive match, as he was fast, very creative, and was ruthless when he had space for shooting. Also, an interesting note — he scored both goals with his left foot! Muller is having a season of his life, and the 32-year-old isn’t slowing down with age.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane had a mixed first half — a couple of amazing passes or dribbles, but yet sometimes, he squandered a clear opportunity. But things got much better in the second half, as he got two assists and a goal. It’s great to see his will and determination on the pitch, as he got better as the game progressed. He is a great addition to the team, as he can surprise the opposition with an unexpected run or pass. His defensive work rate was impressive as well. When the scoreline was 5:1, he chased Salzburg’s attacker and stole the ball in Bayern’s box. The fans also appreciated the effort, as they rewarded him with applause. He had 96 (!)% accurate passes and was, in the end, one of the three best players on the pitch.

Meister of the Match: Robert Lewandowski

This man is a legend! Hopefully, he will stay at Bayern in the coming years, as he is just incredible. He scored a hattrick and even got an assist for Sane’s goal. He earned his first two goals from penalties, but his movement and positioning when he got fouled were textbook. He sensed where the opponent was and so the defender just couldn’t reach the ball. Both penalties were deserved and he scored both penalties in his trademark style. For his third goal, he got a bit lucky, but still, it was his positioning that created havoc for Salzburgs defenders and the keeper. After the deflected ball hit the post, he managed to tap in the ball for a record-breaking hat-trick. He moved all over the pitch and also sometimes covered the deeper parts of the field. Lewandowski also reacted brilliantly to Sane’s goal. He saw his run and gave him a sublime back-heel pass. Overall, a perfect evening for the Polish striker.

