Off the Crossbar: Mats Hummels could cut a rug in his Bayern Munich days

Louis Ngwat-Mahop never made his breakthrough at Bayern Munich. The 34-year-old is now retired and in an interview with Sport1, he spoke about his turbulent times in Munich. Back in 2006, he came to Bayern Munich from his native country Cameroon. Contact with Bayern was made through a player agent Yalla Krüger, who had connections to Franz Beckenbauer’s son.

He ultimately got a two-year contract with the second team, which was the dream move for him. Ngwat-Mahop even stated that he never even checked his salary. It was there where he met a young Mats Hummels, who was also playing for the Bayern reserves at the time.

”Once Mats Hummels came to me with two other players and said: ‘Come on’ Louis, today we’re going to the disco together! You have to come!’ Then we actually went to the disco,” Ngwat-Mahop told Sport1.

The Cameroon striker has very fond memories of the evening. ”We danced a lot. Mats was great at dancing. It was a fun evening.” Sometimes after training, they would go to the restaurant together. It is fun to imagine what Hummels looked like on the dancefloor at the disco. That is a video that we would love to see.