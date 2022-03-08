Oliver Kahn tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has tested positive for COVID-19.

As captured by @iMiaSanMia, the former goalkeeper was reported to have returned a positive COVID rapid test, which prevented him from going to the Allianz Arena for Bayern’s Champions League match against RB Salzburg.

It’s the second COVID case among Bayern’s board members in the past few days. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić tested positive for the virus a few days ago. Now Kahn has tested positive. This could be the start of a worrying trend of having multiple board members getting COVID in the days to come.

Bayern has been severely hit with COVID issues all season at crucial junctures, with key players like Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Müller, not to mention coach Julian Nagelsmann, all getting the virus. While Germany’s shortened COVID protocols mean that an infection doesn’t necessarily translate to a lengthy pause anymore, it still goes to show that the pandemic is still well and truly alive.

We at BFW wish Kahn a speedy recovery.