Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen expected to ink deal with FC Barcelona through 2027 per Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has checked back in and it looks like Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen is on the verge of signing a deal with FC Barcelona through 2027.

Romano filed a report yesterday indicating that the Chelsea FC center-back was getting close to signing with FC Barcelona, but now it appears the move will happen very soon.

Christensen, of course, was Bayern Munich’s “Plan A” to replace outgoing defender Niklas Süle. Süle is ticketed for Borussia Dortmund after the season and is leaving a gaping hole in the backline for the Rekordmeister.

Romano is extremely plugged in and states that a deal between Christensen and FC Barcelona is a “matter of time.”

Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time. #FCB



Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/iP3xRwSdof — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2022

With a verbal agreement expected, Bayern Munich will have to quickly reboot its plans and started to explore those “Plan B” options that we have heard so much about.

Whoever Bayern Munich eventually signs will join Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, and Benjamin Pavard as the team’s center-back core group for next season.