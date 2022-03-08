Red Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle ready for Bayern Munich showdown

Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle knows exactly what his squad’s situation is ahead of its big Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich.

There is no pressure, there is no angst...just a sense of confidence that the Austrian side can out themselves in the best position to win the match.

“The belief is big, the first leg showed that we can cause Bayern problems. But we know that nothing has changed from the initial situation - we are the underdogs and are playing against one of the best teams in Europe. Bayern want to win the Champions League,” said Jaissle. “The pressure is on Bayern. For them, going through is a must because they want to win the title. For us, it’s a plus. Bayern has a squad with absolute top players. So we are well prepared. Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper in the world. But we’ll still try to score goals. It’s a great challenge for such a young squad to have the chance to score against such a keeper.”

Downing Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena is far easier said than done, but Jaissle has the proper mindset to keep his team focused on the task at hand.