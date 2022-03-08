Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich fans are usually never this jittery so early in the Champions League campaign, but it has been that kind of season. After drawing 1-1 during the first leg in Salzburg, Julian Nagelsmann faces the ignominious (but very realistic) prospect of being booted out of Europe in the Round of 16. Good thing Manuel Neuer is back, otherwise the prospects would look seriously bleak.

There are problems in offense. There are problems in midfield. The defense is a calamity. Even so, the expectation for Bayern Munich is to win this game. Julian Nagelsmann has world class players like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich, players whom his counterpart Matthias Jaissle would kill to have. No excuses today, time to get it done.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, Want a more in-depth preview while you’re waiting for the game? Check out our podcast! We talked about Bayern Munich’s issues in offense, tactical and mentality problems, the consequences for not winning today, and so much more. Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

