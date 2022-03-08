Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg: Champions League Round of 16 second leg full coverage

Bayern Munich are not in great form at the moment, which makes a game that would usually be a formality into a massive, season-defining moment. RB Salzburg probably isn’t one of the top 10 best teams in Europe, but they have more than enough firepower to sink the Bavarian machine, unless Julian Nagelsmann can figure out a way to arrest the slump his squad has fallen into lately.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. Without Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka, Bayern are missing two key pieces of the puzzle. However Salzburg too will play this game lacking a number of key members, so it’s an even playing field for both sides. Who will come out on top?

