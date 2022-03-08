Melanie Leupolz is pregnant and will miss Euro 2022 for Germany

Germany and Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz is out for the foreseeable future after announcing her pregnancy. The 27 year old will miss this summer’s Euro 2022 in England. The former Bayern Munich player was in her second season with Chelsea in London since leaving the Bavarians in the summer of 2020.

The head coach of Germany, Martin Voss-Tecklenburg, had this to say about losing one of her star midfielders:

“I’m very happy for Melly, because this is of course great news for her personally. For her, an exciting and wonderful new chapter in her life is about to begin, and I sincerely wish her all the best. Of course it is a bitter loss for us, especially with regard to the European Championship, but that is not decisive in this situation, but the joy we share with her about her very personal happiness.”

The Germans were drawn into Group B with Denmark, Spain, and Finland.

We at Bavarian Football Works wish Melanie, her child, and her family nothing but the absolute best.