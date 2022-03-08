Bayern Munich will have to battle financially if it wants Djed Spence

Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Djed Spence will not be easy. The 21-year-old right-back is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough and has a contract that runs through 2024.

Spence’s expected cost is anywhere from €10 to €15 million, which might — or might not — be palatable for Bayern Munich. Sky provided the latest details on the Bayern Munich’s interest in Spence, but the competition is expected to be fierce:

According to Sky information, Bayern Munich are seriously interested in the 21-year-old Englishman Djed Spence. The right-back is currently on loan at English second division club Nottingham Forest. He still has a contract with Middlesbrough FC until 2024. In addition to Bayern, seven top English clubs are said to be vying for him, including Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Two Spanish clubs as well as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also have the London native on their list. Spence himself believes he can make a breakthrough in Munich, so he sees Alphonso Davies as a role model. Because the Canadian also came to the German record champions as a nobody at the beginning of 2019 and quickly developed into an indispensable regular player. Further talks between Spence’s management and those responsible at Bayern are planned for the end of the month. The Englishman fits Munich’s profile.

Bayern Munich’s rumored reluctance to spend much financially could be tested with Spence. Aside of transfer fee, Spence’s salary will certainly start to bump up given all of the competition for the player.