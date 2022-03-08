Viviane Asseyi scores stunner as Bayern Munich crushes FC Köln

Bayern Munich beat FC Köln 6-0 to keep their place at the top of the Frauen Bundesliga table. It was a big win for the Bavarians, and despite a poor and scoreless first half, Bayern kicked it into high gear for an impressive win.

Lea Schüller got Bayern’s first goal of the match, finishing a cross from Viviane Asseyi in the 48th minute. However, the highlight of the match was unquestionably this superb goal by Asseyi.

Shockingly, the next four goals scored by Bayern in the match were all from headers. Schüller bagged two more to complete her hat trick, while Hanna Glas and Saki Kumagai had one each.

See the full highlights here.

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas (70. Simon), Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Gwinn - Dallmann, Zadrazil (79. Wenninger), Magull (70. Vilhjálmsdóttir) - Beerensteyn (46. Asseyi), Damnjanović (46. Schüller), Bühl

“I just told the team at half-time that we had to stay cool and they did that,” coach Jens Scheuer said. “The first half wasn’t quite as important as the second. I’m happy that we took three points.”

Twenty two year old Bayern loanee Weronika Zawistowska went the distance for Köln.

Bayern will stay in first place, two points ahead of Wolfsburg. The Wolves, however, still have a match in hand. The next time Bayern take the field will be Saturday, March 12 when they travel to Sinsheim to face third place Hoffenheim.