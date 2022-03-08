World Cup 2022: Germany scouting potential base-camps as DFB expects ‘optimal conditions’ in Qatar

DFB director Oliver Bierhoff recently visited Qatar to scout possible World Cup 2022 headquarters for Germany national team. The grand competition is scheduled to take place from 21st November to 18th December and with the group stage draw less than a month away, Bierhoff made the trip to the host country to inspect resorts where the German FA can contemplate basing Bundestrainer and former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick’s team.

“Every tournament has its challenges and the selection of the quarters has a special significance,” said Bierhoff (via DFB’s official website). “From what we have seen, we are convinced that we can offer the players optimal conditions during the tournament.”

Last month, it was reported by Daily Mail that the England FA has booked ‘Souq Al-Wakra Hotel’ for Gareth Southgate’s squad, which is about 10 miles south of capital city Doha. The hotel and the Three Lions’ nearby training facility ‘Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium’ was recommended by Southgate based on logistic and transport factors.

Back in 2014, Germany set up a custom-built base-camp for the World Cup. A multimillion dollar infrastructure, the luxurious beachside resort ‘Campo Bahia’ had helped Joachim Löw’s team adapt quickly to host country Brazil’s scorching weather. Its strategic location also meant that Die Mannschaft were just 45 minutes away from the nearest airport.

Per the official release, a final decision will be made after the group stage draw, which is set to take place on 1st April. However, German outlet SZ speculates that ‘Zulal Wellness Resort’ is being increasingly seen as an ideal option for tournament headquarters.