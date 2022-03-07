 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking: Fabrizio Romano says deal between Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen and FC Barcelona is getting close

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

For Bayern Munich fans holding out hope that the club would be able to sneak in at the last minute and prevent Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen from moving to FC Barcelona, time appears to be running out.

Per numerous reports, Christensen was Bayern Munich’s Plan A to replace Niklas Süle.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, Christensen’s rumored move to Catalonia is expected to happen — with a verbal agreement set to occur as soon as this week. There are not many (if any) people more tied into big transfer moves than Romano, so when he puts his name to a story, it usually is close to fruition:

Romano also provided additional details — including where Bayern Munich fell short (wages, of course). Christensen was never going to consider another Premier League club because of the respect he has for Chelsea, but the defender likely did not get as competitive a bid from Bayern Munich as what Barca was offering anyway:

What Bayern Munich does from here is anyone’s guess. Plan A sure looks like it will not be working. Will there be a Plan B?

