Breaking: Fabrizio Romano says deal between Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen and FC Barcelona is getting close

For Bayern Munich fans holding out hope that the club would be able to sneak in at the last minute and prevent Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen from moving to FC Barcelona, time appears to be running out.

Per numerous reports, Christensen was Bayern Munich’s Plan A to replace Niklas Süle.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, Christensen’s rumored move to Catalonia is expected to happen — with a verbal agreement set to occur as soon as this week. There are not many (if any) people more tied into big transfer moves than Romano, so when he puts his name to a story, it usually is close to fruition:

Barcelona are working to complete Andreas Christensen deal on a five year contract, new contacts expected this week. Verbal agreement almost ready - but nothing signed yet. #FCB



Barça still ‘careful’ after what happened with Wijnaldum deal last year - work in progress. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Romano also provided additional details — including where Bayern Munich fell short (wages, of course). Christensen was never going to consider another Premier League club because of the respect he has for Chelsea, but the defender likely did not get as competitive a bid from Bayern Munich as what Barca was offering anyway:

More on Christensen. No way for Premier League clubs because he wants to respect Chelsea - but he’s prepared to accept Barcelona proposal. #CFC



Barça bid way better than Bayern one. It’s matter of final stages. #FCB



More: https://t.co/xNFVbRV5jZ pic.twitter.com/4svBbLsKij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

What Bayern Munich does from here is anyone’s guess. Plan A sure looks like it will not be working. Will there be a Plan B?