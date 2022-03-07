Sasa Kalajdzic could replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, but the cost might be prohibitive

Bayern Munich have one of the best players in the world right now in Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker continues to score at unprecedented rates in the Bundesliga. It wouldn’t be easy to replace him if he were to leave. However, one name that us picking up more and more interest in the Bundesliga is VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic.

Following up on an initial story from last week, the 24-year-old Austrian striker has excelled at Stuttgart but is looking forward to the next step in his career. Germany outlet kicker reports that the two-meter-tall forward will leave Stuttgart in the summer. Bayern Munich is one of those teams interested in the Austrian. RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly interested.

This season the striker has been out injured and only played a little more than a handful of games. However, he had 16 goals and six assists last season which made an impression on the entire league.

Sasa Kalajdzic for Austria!



The first goal Italy have conceded in 1,168 minutes pic.twitter.com/t14nN2rCkW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 26, 2021

Lewandowski could actually leave Munich this summer, but how likely are Bayern to sign Sasa? Not very likely. The search for a new striker means a lot of potential for rumors as they will be looking into several different names to replace Lewandowski. As with Kalajdzic, the Polish striker’s contract expires in June 2023.

Stuttgart has already told kicker “30 million would not be enough.” At Lewandowski’s age and considering he only has a year left on his contract, teams like Real Madrid are willing to pay between 30 to 40 million euros. Only time will tell what happens but if Lewandowski does leave Bayern, there will be massive shoes to fill.