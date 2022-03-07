Okay, Bayern Munich fans — tell us how you’re feeling ahead of the big Champions League showdown?

On paper, the match-up between Red Bull Salzburg and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, looks like a true David vs. Goliath showdown.

While a big fish in Austria, Salzburg swims among the minnows in the Champions League. Still, the Red Bull club packs quite a bit of power in their slingshot — and is quite capable of taking down many giants.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, is a the big, red juggernaut, who many expect to be a primary competitor to bring him European glory.

A few funny things happened along the way to this match, though. A 1-1 draw in Austria gave Salzburg some hope heading into Tuesday’s match. As we know, hope can be a dangerous thing.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s form has not exactly been consistent or really even close to its optimal level since the start of the Rückrunde.

Bayern Munich will likely get Manuel Neuer back in the lineup, but despite the overall talent disparity between the squad, the Bavarians have not exactly looked like themselves in quite a while. Whether it has been the multitude of injuries and illnesses, the adjustment to playing different formations on a game-to-game basis, or just an overall slump, Bayern Munich has not often looked like, well, Bayern Munich of late.

While there should be a lot of confidence heading into the match for fans and the squad alike, there is a sense that many fans are uneasy at this point. So, tell us...how are you feeling?