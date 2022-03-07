Training Update: Manuel Neuer back with Bayern Munich as only Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso miss

The good news for Bayern Munich fans is that is appears that Manuel Neuer will be ready to go on Tuesday against Red Bull Salzburg.

The match means everything for the Bavarians, who are in jeopardy of being eliminated from the competition against the pesky Austrian side. Neuer could prove to be the difference maker for the up-and-down Bavarians.

Nice (crossbar hit) from @lewy_official ... Final training @FCBayern on Säbener Straße for @RedBullSalzburg. With @Manuel_Neuer! Missing: @CorentinTolisso (rehab with ball), @leongoretzka_ (patellar tendon) and @AlphonsoDavies (heart). #FCBRBS

According to a quote gathered in by Sky’s Torben Hoffmann, Neuer will be in between the sticks tomorrow barring any setback:

Comeback gegen @RedBullSalzburg

„Wenn heute im Training nichts mehr passiert, wird Manu spielen“ Nagelsmann auf Nachfrage @SkySportsNews @SkySportDE — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) March 7, 2022

Comeback against @RedBullSalzburg? ”If nothing happens in training today, Manu will play” Nagelsmann said @SkySportsNews @SkySportDE

In other news, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, and Alphonso Davies were not training with the team, but Tolisso and Goretzka did work out individually:

Progress. @CorentinTolisso trained again with the ball and increases the (length of the session). @SkySportDE @SkySportsNews @FCBayern

Bild also captured a couple of videos of Bayern Munich playing a little “rondo”, if you want to take a look and see how the boys did with that: