Ridle Baku won’t reveal what happened with Bayern Munich, has big plans for future

Wolfsburg right-back Ridle Baku does not regret joining the Wolves — even amid the speculation that Bayern Munich was interested in him.

While there has been nothing concrete released about what happened with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Baku, the player was not ready to say if it was his call — or the Rekordmeister’s — that ultimately led him to Wolfsburg.

“That is speculation. That’s why I can’t and don’t really want to comment on it. What I can say is I decided in favor of Wolfsburg early on and with full conviction,” Baku said as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I think other clubs noticed that I made good progress in Wolfsburg. But thinking about it now would be the wrong move. I have a task in Wolfsburg that I have to focus on. I’m aware that the step to Wolfsburg was the right one for me and I also feel very comfortable here. I respect my long-term contract and am 100% focused on Wolfsburg.”

Baku, though, is always going to work to achieve bigger and better things in his career.

“I’m also extremely ambitious and at some point I want to have the chance to play for a top international team. I make no secret of that. But that’s really not a topic at the moment. It’s just about getting consistently good results again with Wolfsburg,” Baku said.