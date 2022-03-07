Finding another Alphonso Davies easier said than done for Bayern Munich

According to a report from kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia_en), Bayern Munich is on a quest to find a right-back who fits the same type of profile as Alphonso Davies.

Given that the Canadian phenom is one-of-one, that might be a tall task, but it does not mean that the Bavarians are going to stop trying.

Linked to players like FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest and Bayer Leverkusen Jeremie Frimpong, it appears that Bayern Munich wants to find a player who can aptly play the wing-back position on the right side — providing stellar defense and the capability be disruptive offensively.

With manager Julian Nagelsmann reportedly ready to shift to a back-three next season, the profile of the position changes just slightly enough to make it a tough find.

One player who fit that mold was Achraf Hakimi. Bayern Munich considered Hakimi as an “ideal” fit back in 2020 before he left Real Madrid (after a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund) for Inter Milan, but his €45 million price tag was too high for the Bavarians. Hakimi, of course, is now with Paris Saint-Germain.

As far as the rest of the backline overhaul goes, Bayern Munich will be looking for a vocal leader for its new center-back. No one would argue that such a player is desperately needed.