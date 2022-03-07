Bavarian Podcast Works S4E26: Nagelsmann’s offensive headache, previewing RB Salzburg, is the board failing at transfers and extensions, and more!

Bayern Munich only played one game this week, but it wasn’t a win so the fanbase is slowly drowning in negativity. The hosts of this podcast are no different as this week we have nothing much in the way of good news to share. Still, there’s a Champions League game coming up in midweek, so we couldn’t just NOT record one of these.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

The biggest problem against Bayer Leverkusen — is Bayern Munich’s offense starting to slow down?

Previewing RB Salzburg, including a very negative prediction from INNN (no surprises there).

What happens if Bayern Munich do get knocked out by RB Salzburg?

Moving onto transfers and the board — should Frimpong be considered by Bayern?

The secret meeting between Oliver Kahn and Mino Raiola this week.

What if Bayern signs Pogba? (lol)

The problem with the board trying to do contract extensions, especially Lewandowski.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

