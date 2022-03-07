Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich in race for Erling Haaland; Manchester United contacted by Robert Lewandowski reps; Gleison Bremer cautioned on potential Bayern move; Julian Nagelsmann take in Frauen tilt; and MORE!

According to a report from 90min.com, the representatives for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski have reached out to Manchester United to spark talks:

Robert Lewandowski has concrete interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, 90min understands. Manchester United are among the teams to have been contacted by Lewandowski’s representatives, as the Polish striker considers his future with under 18 months remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich.

Interestingly, the story also included a tidbit on Bayern Munich’s interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as well:

Lewandowski has stated recently that he is “open to anything” regarding his future plans, and it’s believed the 33-year-old is aware of interest Bayern hold in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Sources have confirmed to 90min that Bayern are in the race to sign the Norwegian striker, who would make a logical successor to Lewandowski in Bavaria. Interest in Haaland is however widespread - with Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC and Manchester City among the clubs who have shown an interest in recent months. Manchester City, Arsenal FC, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also among the clubs who have been informed of Lewandowski’s possible availability.

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Torino’s Gleison Bremer have been lingering for roughly a month, but there is at least one person who thinks Bremer might be better-suited elsewhere — even if the prospect of another Brazilian heading to Bayern Munich would be cool:

Paulo Sergio has told Sky Germany that Torino defender and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Gleison Bremer will face an uneasy challenge should he join Bayern Munich in the upcoming summer transfer window. Tottenham and Bayern Munich are among the raft of clubs considering summer transfers for Torino’s star enforcer, Bremer. Sky Germany even report Der FCB have already been in contact with his representatives. Tuttosport journalist Camillo Forte, meanwhile, recently told TuttoMercatoWEB that Spurs, Liverpool, Manchester United and City are on Bremer’s trail. Tuttosport also report Torino value the Brazilian at €40m (£33m). But Bayern Munich’s 2000/01 Champions League-winning icon, Sergio, warns Bremer that he faces an uneasy challenge, should the Tottenham target accept a summer transfer from Torino to the Bundesliga giants. “There have been a lot of good Brazilians at Bayern Munich,” Sergio noted. “If he were to play at Bayern, he’d have to adopt the mentality and integrate. But it is not easy playing for Bayern. There’s always pressure there, from the press and from the fans. But a Brazilian defender for Bayern? I think that would be great.”

Related Options to replace Niklas Süle not thrilling Bayern Munich bosses

As Bayern Munich’s squad prepares for a big Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, the club was extremely active in the papers with a variety of stories involving the squad planning for next season.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at why Bayern Munich needs to step up its communication game with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, and others to avoid another Niklas Süle fiasco.

The latest list of candidates to play right wing-back for Julian Nagelsmann next season.

A few thoughts on why Bayern Munich might not need to spend money on Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega.

The potential for a starting three-man center-back crew of Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard for next season.

It’s always good to see members of the club supporting the Frauen — and its especially good when it’s the first team manager. Julian Nagelsmann supported the ladies in their 6-0 victory over FC Köln:

Well that wasn’t great. Bayern Munich just drew 1-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in a game that honestly could’ve been a loss if not for some awful finishing. Julian Nagelsmann looks like he’s treading water at the moment as his tactics and substitutions failed to net Bayern three points over a Leverkusen side missing their main striker. Questions will be asked about this one, and the answers won’t be pretty.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Definitive signs of mentality issues under Julian Nagelsmann.

Why Omar Richards should be the starting left-back as long as Alphonso Davies remains out.

Rounding out some of the other positive performances — Ulreich and Pavard.

Another shutout game for Robert Lewandowski.

Is Thomas Muller ineffective in this system?

The big problem Jamal Musiala had today — good decision making held back by poor execution.

Is Dayot Upamecano becoming a 42 million euro mistake?

Warning signs for the upcoming game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Has Julian Nagelsmann been carried by individual brilliance? The poor decision making behind his subs.

A depressing picture of the long and short-term problems facing Bayern Munich at the moment.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he learned a lot while with Bayern Munich in Germany, but is not exactly ready to adopt the style of other managers like Jürgen Klopp and Ralf Rangnick.

“Listen, I am from Catalunya, you know,” he says. “My education, my football education, comes from there. And I learn a lot here, I learn a lot in Germany, but my principles come from there. If I were born in Germany alongside Ralf Rangnick’s ideas, Jurgen Klopp’s ideas, whatever, probably I would do it I like this.

“But I feel the football the way I feel it and I cannot change it because they have success. Everyone has to do what they want.”