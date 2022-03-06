Alexander Nubel to decide on long term future by next spring

Alexander Nubel is on loan at AS Monaco from Bayern Munich until the summer of 2023, but it remains to be seen what his future will look like once said loan spell ends. For what it’s worth, the loan to the Ligue 1 outfit was one of the best moves he could make with all things considered since it was clear he would not be getting ample playing time behind Manuel Neuer at Bayern, who wound up getting Sven Ulreich back this summer from Hamburg SV. In retrospect, the clause in his Bayern contract when he signed from Schalke 04 that stipulated he would play at least 10 matches for Bayern in his debut season was incredibly unrealistic and inconceivable.

Per a recent report from SportBild (via Fussballnews), Nubel is well aware that Neuer is close to renewing his contract with Bayern and thus, wants to figure out his own, long term plan by next spring. He’s got another season on his loan spell with Monaco and Bayern has reportedly already contacted him about extending his contract with Bayern as they still see him as a potential successor to Neuer, but Nubel still doesn’t see any guarantees in that regard. Julian Nagelsmann had recently spoken to him on the phone, but there’s simply no way Bayern could guarantee him he’d be getting ample playing time at Bayern once his Monaco loan ends and he returns to serve as Neuer’s backup.

There’s also an option where Bayern and Monaco could agree upon extending Nubel’s loan by another year, but the keeper no longer wants to be the subject of continuous loans and wants to find a permanent solution somehow. Whether that happens or not, Bayern could also try to sell him to Monaco on a permanent basis with a potential buy-back clause if that’s something Monaco would be interested in entertaining. Nubel’s currently their number one keeper and has recorded a total of 11 clean sheets from 35 appearances across all competitions, predominantly as the starting keeper. The Coupe de France matches have really been the only matches he hasn’t consistently started in.

A lot of Nubel’s future will also hinge on what happens with Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega, in addition to Neuer extending his Bayern contract. Ortega has been linked with a potential move to Bayern as his contract is set to expire this summer and there hasn’t been any signal from Bayern yet that they plan on extending Ulreich’s contract. Ortega has been relatively dismissive of the rumors, but he has previously stated that if he did leave Bielefeld, it would only be for Bayern. If that were to materialize, it would be a clear indication to Nubel to be sure to find a permanent future away from Bayern.