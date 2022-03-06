Serge Gnabry, Sven Ulreich not satisfied after Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen

It would be hard to imagine that anyone associated with Bayern Munich was overly happy after the squad’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Serge Gnabry and Sven Ulreich spoke openly about the disappointment in not being able to win the match.

“We are not 100% satisfied, of course we wanted to win and build on the lead we have at the top of the Bundesliga. But of course Leverkusen are a very good side who can make it difficult for us. In the first half, Leverkusen had a few chances, in the end we can also count ourselves lucky,” Gnabry said (as captured by FCBayern.com). “When their equalizer comes out of thin air like that, it takes a the wind out of our sails and gives the opponent the confidence to up their game. We should have put the same pressure on them as we did in the first 30 minutes. We didn’t manage that.”

Ulreich was disappointed to not come away with three points.

“We expected more here at home — and in fact in the first 30 minutes we played really well. Then we lost our mojo a bit and didn’t play with the same type of consistency. In the end a draw was a fair result, but we came away a bit disappointed. We wanted to go into the game today and get three points to build on our lead at the top. Now we’re just happy to have come away with the one point,” Ulreich said.