Bayern Munich II return from winter break with 1-0 win

Bayern Munich II picked up a win in their first match back from the winter break. Lucas Copado bagged his third goal of the season to hand Bayern II their win against SV Schalding-Heining.

Not only was this the first match in 2022, but this was also the first match for Bayern II without the two highest scorers of the Hinrunde after Nemanja Motika and Oliver Batista Meier, who combined for 27 goals, were sold to Red Star and Dynamo Dresden respectively.

“It was very important to start with a win after such a long break,” head coach Martin Demichelis said.

Bayern XI: Schenk - Janitzek (62. Lawrence) , Feldhahn, Morrison - Brückner - Kern, Tillmann (81. Booth) - Sieb (62. Kabadayi), Vidović, Scott (84. Herrmann) - Copado

Unfortunately for Bayern II, the win only pulls them within 10 points of first place SpVgg Bayreuth. Bayern II do, however, have one game in hand. The next time Bayern II take the field will be on Friday, March 11 against Unterhaching coached by former Bayern forward Sandro Wagner.