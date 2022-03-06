Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann wants to help Dayot Upamecano get back on track

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano turned in a decent effort against Bayer Leverkusen when it comes to statistics. The Frenchman completed 90% of his passes, won both aerial duels, won three of four ground duels, and had three tackles.

The one awful moment was an errant pass that left a bad impression on many watching the match — including Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

“I will talk to him and show him solutions. Upa knows he doesn’t have to play a back pass (to Ulreich) there. You’ve to play simple and clear the ball, send it to the third row, even if that’s not a very smart solution at that moment,” Nagelsmann said after the match (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

While extremely solid at times, Upamecano has been inconsistent at various points of the season. Signed with the expectation that he was ready for prime time, Upamecano has shown that he has the potential to be a good starter, but also that he might need more seasoning before he is ready to be the lead dog on Bayern Munich’s backline.

The timeline on how quickly needs to ramp up has undoubtedly been expedited given the upcoming exodus of Niklas Süle.