Bayern Munich star Niklas Süle laments failure against Bayer Leverkusen, won’t talk about Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle scored in the 18th minute to give his club an early 1-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen, but the soon-to-be Borussia Dortmund center-back saw his squad scuffle and eventually settle for a draw.

It was not exactly the result anyone was looking for.

“We played one of our best 30 minutes of the season. After the unfortunate equalizer, we lost focus and lost the ball too easily. We allowed the opponent to get back into the game. That must not happen to us,” Süle said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We allowed two or three big chances within five minutes. In the second half we had more control. But of course we wanted more today. The 1-1 draw is not enough.”

As for the upcoming move to Borussia Dortmund, Süle is not ready to discuss that just yet and would rather focus on trying to win the two remaining titles that Bayern Munich still fighting for.

“I deliberately haven’t spoken out yet. I’m still a Bayern player. There are still two big titles to play for and I will give everything to make sure Dortmund finish second this season,” Süle said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m nothing but grateful. I’ll give everything for this club until the last day, hopefully with two more titles. I believe in that. I’m grateful for the way people here are coping with my decision.”